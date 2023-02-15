Oscar Nominees Luncheon: 'Naatu Naatu' Duo MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose Pose With Tom Cruise And Steven Spielberg

RRR has made it to the Oscar nomination list and has led Indian cinema to new heights. Every year, the Academy Awards organise the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon in which Oscar nominees get a chance to interact with each other. The music composer of RRR MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose also attended the event and shared pictures on social media.

RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Best Orignal Song category. The official Twitter page of RRR shared the picture from the event and wrote, "The Naatu Naatu Duo".

Chandrabose also shared pictures with Hollywood star Tom Cruise and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

With the master steven spielberg..🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/68XnvcrvbF — chandrabose (@boselyricist) February 14, 2023

Earlier, Steven Spielberg praised RRR during his interaction with SS Rajamouli. “I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy,” Spielberg told SS Rajamouli.

He further talked about the performances of the star cast and called them amazing. "I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia (Bhatt) and all of the cast, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie, I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband, were amazing. It was a beautiful visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. So, congratulations on RRR,” Steven Spielberg further added.

RRR recently won the Critics Choice Awards for Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film. Meanwhile, at Golden Globes, RRR won the Best Orignal Song award.

SS Rajamouli earlier broke his silence on 'The Last Film' being India's official entry to Oscars 2023 instead of 'RRR'. “It is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it," Rajamouli said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role.