  • News
  • Entertainment

Oscar Nominations 2023: From Top Gun: Maverick To Avatar: The Way of Water, Here's Full List Of Nominees

The nominees for this year's Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

By Sukanya Saha
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 07:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Oscar Nominations 2023: From Top Gun: Maverick To Avatar: The Way of Water, Here's Full List Of Nominees
Image credit: Reuters

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams on Tuesday at Beverly Hills, California.

Nominees for Best Picture:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

 Women Talking

Nominees for Best Actress:

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Andrea Riseborough To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominees for Best Actor:

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Nominees for Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.