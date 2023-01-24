Oscar Nominations 2023: From Top Gun: Maverick To Avatar: The Way of Water, Here's Full List Of Nominees

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 07:52 PM IST
The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams on Tuesday at Beverly Hills, California.
Nominees for Best Picture:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Nominees for Best Actress:
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Andrea Riseborough To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominees for Best Actor:
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Nominees for Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once