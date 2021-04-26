Oscar 2021: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Indian Costume Designer, Bhanu Athaiya was honoured during the Memorium segment at the 93rd Academy Awards.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The much-awaited award ceremony, The 93rd Academy Awards 2021, is here, and we cannot be more excited than this. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony is a bit different as it is being held at two different locations in Los Angeles, namely Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Also known as Oscar Awards 2021, created history this year after Chloe Zhao, China native, won the Best Director award for her film Nomadland. She is the first Asian woman and the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow to bag this title at Oscar. Not just this, Youn Yuh-Jung became the first South Korean actor or actress to win an Oscar. She won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari as a cantankerous grandmother. Also, an animated film, Soul, the first from Pixar featuring a black lead character has won the Best-Animated Feature award at Oscar.

Also, along with Chadwick Boseman, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Indian Costume Designer, Bhanu Athaiya was honoured during the Memorium segment at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Here have look at the historic list of Oscar Awards 2021:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Best Actress: Frances McDormand for Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

Best Original Score: Soul

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry

Best Editing: Sound of Metal

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn wins for Minari

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live-Action Short: Two Distant Strangers

Best Sound: Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature: Another Round from Denmark

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennel wins for Promising Young Woman

Best Original Song: Fight For You

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv