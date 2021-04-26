Oscar 2021: Chloe Zhao, Youn Yuh-Jung makes history, Nomadland wins Best Picture; check complete list of winners here
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The much-awaited award ceremony, The 93rd Academy Awards 2021, is here, and we cannot be more excited than this. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony is a bit different as it is being held at two different locations in Los Angeles, namely Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Also known as Oscar Awards 2021, created history this year after Chloe Zhao, China native, won the Best Director award for her film Nomadland. She is the first Asian woman and the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow to bag this title at Oscar. Not just this, Youn Yuh-Jung became the first South Korean actor or actress to win an Oscar. She won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari as a cantankerous grandmother. Also, an animated film, Soul, the first from Pixar featuring a black lead character has won the Best-Animated Feature award at Oscar.
Also, along with Chadwick Boseman, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Indian Costume Designer, Bhanu Athaiya was honoured during the Memorium segment at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Here have look at the historic list of Oscar Awards 2021:
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins for The Father
Best Actress: Frances McDormand for Nomadland
Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland
Best Original Score: Soul
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry
Best Editing: Sound of Metal
Best Cinematography: Mank
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn wins for Minari
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short: Colette
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Live-Action Short: Two Distant Strangers
Best Sound: Sound of Metal
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature: Another Round from Denmark
Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennel wins for Promising Young Woman
Best Original Song: Fight For You
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv