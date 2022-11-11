Ori Devuda OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vishwak Sen And Mithila Palkar’s Love Story

The recently released Telugu romantic film ‘Ori Devuda’ is all set to release on OTT platforms. Starring Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, the film released in theaters on October 21, 2022.

Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, ‘Ori Devuda’ is the remake of the Tamil film ‘Oh My Kadavule’. On Thursday, the makers of the film announced that the film will be released on streaming platform ‘Aha Video’.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Aha Video made the announcement in a tweet and wrote “#OriDevudaOnAHA Premieres tonight at 12am.” Take a look:

Devuda o manchi devuda tinadaniki paalakura pappu ichhavu, alu fry ichhavu, nalage e prapancham lo unna vallandari kosam chudadaniki aha lo "Oridevuda" Ichhavu. Maa PD meeku koncham kottaga anipinchochhu. #OriDevudaOnAHA Premieres tonight at 12am. @Dir_Ashwath @VenkyMama pic.twitter.com/kbeYI3Ea15 — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) November 10, 2022

Apart from Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar, the film also stars Asha Bha, Murali sharma, Nagineedu and Rahul Ramakrishna. South sensation Venkatesh made a special cameo in the film while Vijay Sethupati too starred in a guest role.

The music of ‘Ori Devuda’ has been composed by Leon James and the film has been produced by Pearl V Potluri and Param V Potluri. The plot of the film revolves around a coming-of-age couple, who tries all possible ways to rediscover their true self in a strained relationship.

Notably, the original Tamil film, ‘Oh My Kadavule’ starred Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan. The film became a hit at the box office.

‘Ori Devuda’ also marks the Telugu film debut of OTT star Mithali Palkar. The actor has been a part of several OTT hits including her fan-favorite Netflix series, ‘Little Things’.

The show also aired in audio format. Recalling her experience of voicing the show, Mithali told ANI in an interview, “It’s been very exciting. It’s a new medium, it’s a new format. I don’t think either of us have done this before. I don’t think either of us have done a show in the audio format before. But I personally am glad that it was Little Things because of course it’s a new medium, it was challenging but because it was Little Things it kind of felt at home.”

Mithali Palkar will next be seen alongside Javed Jafri in Bangladesh’s Siam Ahmed in ‘In the Ring’.

‘Ori Devuda’ will stream on Aha Video from November 11, 2022.