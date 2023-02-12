Orhan Awatramani Drops Epic Party Pics With Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari And Other Star Kids

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, who is close friends with Bollywood star kids, made headlines as rumours were rife that he was in a relationship with actress Jhanvi Kapoor. He is frequently seen at Bollywood parties and private gatherings of the stars.

Yesterday, he took to Instagram to share some photos from a recent party attended by some of the most popular celebrity kids. The photos showed Ibrahim embracing Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika and Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan.

The photos posted on Orry's Instagram stories also feature Jaaved Jaffrey’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. Other influencers, friends, and digital creators were also seen at the party with them.

Ibrahim, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, wore a white shirt and black leather jacket for the occasion. Nysa, on the other hand, donned a pink outfit. Mahika wore a white strapless top with a black leather jacket and posed for the camera.

View the images here:

Star kids are often seen socializing and partying together. Nysa and Ibrahim are well-known for their online presence and have previously made headlines for their social media posts. They were also seen at a party together last December.

On the work front, Ibrahim has worked with director Karan Johar on the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He started his acting career as a child actor in the film Tashan in 2008.

On the other hand, Nysa has not yet announced if she intends to follow in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry. She recently completed her education in Singapore and is now pursuing a degree in Switzerland.