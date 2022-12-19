'Oppenheimer' Trailer Out: Cillian Murphy Has 'No Choice' But To Develop World's First Atomic Bomb To Survive World War 2

Oppenheimer is touted as one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 as filmmaker Christopher Nolan teams up with a stellar star cast, including Cillian Murphy and more. Makers unveiled the first trailer of the forthcoming atomic bomb thriller on Monday.

The short trailer begins with a little introduction of Oppenheimer as a troubled man whose intelligence seems to overshadow his weaknesses. The video stars J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, as he detonates the world's first atomic bomb.

"We imagine a future and our imaginings horrifiers. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used it," Murphy’s Oppenheimer says in the trailer. He continued, "Theory will only take you so far. I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon but we have no choice."

The upcoming American biographical film Oppenheimer, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his work on the Manhattan Project, which produced the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023, by Universal Pictures. It is Nolan's first film not to be distributed by Warner Bros.