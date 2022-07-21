Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Film Starring Cillian Murphy Gets A Release Date

Christopher Nolan fans, tighten your seat belt as you are in for a dangerous ride with the director's new release Oppenheimer. On Thursday, a poster of Christopher Nolan’s epic drama Oppenheimer was released by its makers. With the poster, the makers also announced the release of the epic drama starring Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer will release in theatres on 21 July 2023, exactly one year from today.

The poster shows the silhouette of a man, presumably Murphy, as he walks in a cloud of fire and smoke.

Oppenheimer features Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, among others. The film is written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Nolan’s new biographical movie tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was the head of the Los Alamos laboratory during World War II. He became known for his seminal work on the Manhattan Project and is widely considered to be the father of the atomic bomb.

For the unversed, Nolan is a longtime advocate of using the 65mm IMAX format, with Oppenheimer the sixth film he has shot using cutting-edge technology.

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have previously collaborated on The Dark Knight films, Inception, and Dunkirk. This is the first time Murphy is leading a Nolan project.

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy revealed that he did “an awful lot of reading” to play the part. “I’m interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me. I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them,” Murphy said.