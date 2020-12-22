New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been earning a lot of praises for his amazing work and now in the latest update, he is going to don the coat of doctor for the upcoming film Doctor G. Taking to Instagram, Badhai Ho actor announced about the film and shared a photo with the script. He wrote, "Opening soon for consultation #DoctorG" The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures.

Ayushmann is collaborating with Jungalee Pictures for the third time after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). Earlier, the actor in an interview said that he fell in love with the script of Doctor G because it was super fresh and is innovatively unique. He added to it that this script is going to make you laugh and will also make you ponder. He said that he is really excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The actor is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the film, he will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor. Ayushmann also shared a throwback photo in which he is seen performing live gigs and he wrote, "I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste’s gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann was last seen in the OTT release film Gulabo Sitabo, in the film he shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and the film was premiered on Amazon Prime. The Badhaai Ho actor has carved a niche for himself in the film industry and has managed to give back to back hit films like Article 15, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma