New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushmita Sen is one celebrity who conducts herself with utmost grace and poise. Be it at events or interviews she hardly is seen losing her confidence no matter what. And yet again we got to see a similar example when the actress was spotted out in public.

Sushmita was stepping out from a building and was posing for paps when she suddenly tripped. Yes, the actress was in high heels and was stepping down on one of the stairs and she almost fell. However, in no time she regained her balance and turned away and moved to another place to strike a pose.

Not just that, the actress smiled at the paps again and asked her team members to take care of the footmat which was present on the stairs so that no one else gets into trouble.

The whole incident was captured on camera where she is saying, "Baap re abhi girte"

As soon as the video was shared, it started garnering views from all over and people also started commenting. Her fans praised her for her confidence and poured a lot of positivity. One user wrote, "She remains beautiful as always," meanwhile another one said, "why are people making it a big deal i trip while wearing sneakers."

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in crime-drama web series Aarya which was a Hindi remake of a dutch show Penoza. Apart from this, she will next starring in its sequel called Aarya 2. The show has been directed bu Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. Besides Sushmita, Aarya also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal