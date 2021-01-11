On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and she will play the main antagonist. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will also be playing the lead roles in the film.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tinsel town's diva Mouni Roy was leading the headlines on Saturday for a bizarre reason. The National Stock Exchange did a massive blunder that made them hit the headlines as the Twitter handle of NSE shared some hot pictures of Gold actress on social media and that gave the fodder to the memers. However, NSE deleted the pictures later but before that, the tweet went viral and it caught the attention of social media users.

The NSE shared the post with the caption that read, "Soaring Saturday temperature high… @RoyMouni looks breathtaking.” NSE shared two post on social media in which she was donning a black top and metallic skirt and was looking amazing in it.

After deleting the post they shared a clarification post on social media that read, "Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling the NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.”

Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) January 9, 2021

The human error post gave enough fodder to memers and they surely had a field day. One of the users commented, "Twada galti galti. Sada galti penalty." Another user said, "The person handling NSE Twitter a/c must have taken 2 pegs of extra alcohol on this Saturday."

Yet another said, "When notice period employees doesn't get enough compensation."

The pictures that were shared by NSE's official handle were from Mouni Roy's latest photoshoot and she shared the pictures of the photoshoot on her social media as well.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and she will play the main antagonist. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Roy has worked in films like Gold in which she was starred opposite Akshay Kumar. She also played her part in the film 'RAW' and 'Made In China'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma