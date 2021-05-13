Anupam Kher is among the celebs who came forward to help in COVID relief through his Heal India campaign as a part of his foundation.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is among the celebs who came forward to help in COVID relief through his Heal India campaign as a part of his foundation. Through this initiative, he is helping people who are in need of oxygen concentrators and ventilators. However, he is not happy with how the Modi government is dealing with the crisis. The actor who often speaks in the favour of BJP has for the first time criticised the moves of Prime Minister Modi in curbing the pandemic.

During an interview with NDTV he was quoted saying, "Somewhere they have slipped ... it is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image-building maybe".

He continued and questioned that how distressing did PM Modi found the images of COVID-hit families, corpses floating in the river and patients gasping for breath. "I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases and I think it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things that they are chosen by the people of this country for. I think only an inhuman person will not get affected by... bodies floating. But for another political party to use it for their gain is also not right," added Anupam Kher.

In the interview, he also talked about his initiative Heal India, through which he is not just helping the needy people but also the small hospitals in cities such as Kanpur, Delhi, Pune, Ghazipur and Mumbai who are unable to afford costly equipments, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipments.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Anupam Kher was trolled for responding "Aayega toh Modi hi" after a Twitter user criticised the government for mishandling the COVID-19 situation.

