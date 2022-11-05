One Piece Film: Red When And Where To Watch Latest Edition Of Luffy And Uta's Adventure In India

One Piece Film: Red is a Japanese animated film that is massively successful at the box office and is based on the manga of the same name that was written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, follows Uta, the most renowned singer in the world, as she prepares to reveal her true identity at a live concert after becoming known for concealing who she really is.

Anime fans are elated after One Piece Film: Red was released across the world this Friday. The 15th feature film in the series of same name was released in Japan on August 6th 2022 and saw a massive success at the Box office. And now, the animated film has been finally released in select countries around the world including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, Romania, Australia, New Zealand. However, the film has not been released in India, so Indian anime fans can only watch the movie online.

Let us tell you that, the newest edition of the One Piece film sees Ota wanting Uta to be different from the likes of Douglas Bullet and Gild Tesoro. Japanese singer Ado and American singer Amanda Lee lent their voices to the character's vocal performances in One Piece Film: Red.

Here's the official plot synopsis of One Piece Red: Film

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

Where to Watch One Piece Film: Red

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch One Piece Film: Red Movie Online. However, considering Crunchyroll is distributing the movie outside of Japan, One Piece Film: Red should eventually come to Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, no streaming services are authorized to offer One Piece Film: Red Movie for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

