One Piece Live-Action Series: THIS Platform To Stream Manga’s Best Selling Series Ever | See First Poster

One of the most popular manga series ever, the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of ‘One Piece,’ is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. The Japanese series has been illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 1997.

On Sunday, OTT giant Netflix took to its social media account to announce that One Piece will be streaming on their digital platform. Taking to their Twitter handle, the OTT platform posted the first poster of their highly anticipated series and wrote, “Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list.”

Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list.https://t.co/c9RxnWdQiY pic.twitter.com/rQES39Gkmk — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 30, 2023

Several social media users flooded the comments section of Netflix’ post to react to the announcement. One user wrote, “I was skeptical at first. But now I'm really excited about this. Hope it turns out great.” Another comment read, “I'm actually so excited idc if it's not amazing I'm gonna love it anyway.”

According to a report in American daily Variety, Iaki Godoy will portray Monkey D. Luffy in the Netflix series, with Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The series ‘One Piece’ revolves around its central character Luffy, a young guy who sets out on a quest to become the pirate king and locate the fabled ‘One Piece’ treasure.

One Series star cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorel’s Paulino, Chioma Umeala, and Steven Ward in pivotal roles. More cast members will be revealed by the streaming giant in the future.

According to Wikipedia, One Piece has sold over 516.6 million copies in 61 countries and regions worldwide, making it the best-selling manga series in history, and the best-selling comic series printed in book volume. Additionally, it is also one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.