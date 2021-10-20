New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Only if you are not living under a rock you'd know that the whole new season of 'One Mic Stand' is set to tickle your funny bone. The show comes with an interesting concept of few Indian celebrities trying their hand at standup comedy. And this time the list of the famous people who are going to get on the stage is quite interesting.

Yes, you guessed it right! Pornstar-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is going to be a part of 'One Mic Stand Season 2'. And going by the recently released trailer she is goooood. Talking about her gig, the actor seemed a bit nervous and shared her experience with IANS.

She told, "I have loved stand-up comedy and I have watched several shows here and internationally as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural, but the reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack up on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now."

She further added, "As an artiste I am always looking to try new things and showcase my skills to the audience in more ways than one, so when I got the chance to be on One Mic Stand 2, I grabbed it like a hawk."

Apart from this, the actress even pointed out that how she is open to experimenting with new things and this was scary. Sunny said, "I am used to remembering long dialogues and delivering them, but performing live has its own thrill. Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show. Imagine cracking a joke and nobody laughs, that was my biggest fear."

For the unversed, 'One Mic Stand Season 2' will feature on Amazon Prime Video and apart from Sunny, a few other celebs who will be trying their luck at standup are Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat, Raftaar and Faye D'Souza. The show is all set to release on October 22.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal