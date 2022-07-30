One Killed In Massive Fire At Ranbir And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Set In Mumbai's Andheri

A massive fire broke out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film. The incident happened on Friday in Mumbai's Andheri West Area in the evening. One person died in the incident and the shooting for Luv Ranjan's directorial has been postponed. Ranbir and Shraddha recently finished their Spain shooting schedule and were supposed to start filming in Mumbai.

According to Dr Sadaphule from Copper Hospital, a 32-year-old male was brought dead after a level 2 fire broke out on the set. The fire reportedly broke out around 4:30 PM at the Chitrakoot studio in Andheri West. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire got extinguished at around 10:35 pm.

Around 10 fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and tried to douse the massive blaze. The blaze was spread across over 5,000 square feet where a decorative set was erected. The cause of the fire is not clear yet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is directed by Luv Ranjan and will release in theatres on March 8, 2023. The duo will star together for the first time. Earlier, many pictures and videos from the film set also surfaced on social media. The movie also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles and this will be Boney Kapoor's acting debut.

Apart from Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, Ranbir will star in Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. He was last seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Shamshera' along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie did not work at the box office. He will also star in Animal, along with Ani Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will star in the Naagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz in London. She was last seen in Baaghi 3.