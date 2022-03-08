New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year and the newly married couple have been ushering couple goals ever since. Be it a new year, valentine's day, or Lohri, the couple has celebrated every festival together. Now, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Vicky Kaushal has posted a special appreciation post for women in his life.

Vicky on Tuesday, March 7 took to his Instagram a shared an unseen photo of his mother and his wife Katrina Kaif. He wished the two a happy Women's Day and captioned the pic as, "My strength. My world."

In the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal, Katrina kaif can be seen sitting beside her mother-in-law, that is Vicky's mother. The two are seen hugging each other adorably. In the photo, Katrina can be seen donning a red traditional attire while Vicky's mother is wearing a teal blue suit. Taking a glimpse at the pic it seems Vicky's mother presented her daughter-in-law with a special gift on the occasion.

As soon as Vicky posted the picture, fans started commentng on it. A lot of fans dropped heart emojis while others were seen posting crying emoji. One of the fans wrote, "Howww cute omfg 🥺✨🤌🏻". Another fan wrote, "Mumma Kaushal & Beti Kaushal 🥺❤️."

On the night of December 9, 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private and low-key wedding at Jaipur and to officially announce their marriage, they shared a post and wrote," “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic).”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his next project. He recently wrapped Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Mera Naam' and 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was busy shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

