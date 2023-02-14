Four More Shots Please! actor Prateik Babbar finally made his relationship Insta official with Priya Banerjee. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Prateik headed to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures. The first pic had him posing for a pic with Priya as the duo could be seen holding each other, while in the second pic, the couple could be seen flaunting their name initials, PB, inked on them.

Sharing the pictures, Prateik simply wrote, "pb (infinity emoticon)." It is pertinent to note that Priya Banerjee has worked in OTT shows like Bekaaboo, Hello Mini, Fuh Se Fantasy, and more. She also shared the same post on her Instagram handle. Take a look:

According to Bollywood Life, Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar met via common friends. It seemed like he has introduced her to his family already.

Prateik Babbar was earlier married to Sanya Sagar and their divorce is still under process. The duo got married in 2019, but got separated within a year. Sanya Sagar is the daughter of Indian politician. Not only this, Prateik was also in a relationship with Amy Jackson, whose name he got inked on his body. The actor stated that he regretted doing it.

After the success of Four More Shots, Prateik Babbar was last seen in India Lockdown. In the film he plays the role of a migrant worker.