On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, A Look At Some Unknown Facts About The Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after starring in the television show 'Pavitra Rishta', which became one of the most popular TV shows.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 08:15 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary (Image Courtesy: sushantsinghrajput/Instagram)

The untimely demise of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left a void in the film industry. Around two years after Sushant's death, Indian cinema and his fans are still mourning his loss. From starting his career in theatres to becoming a household name in TV shows and finding success in films, Sushant's journey is truly inspiring.

On his birth anniversary, take a look at some unknown facts about Sushant Singh Rajput.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput had a piece of land registered under his name

The Chhichore star was really interested in Astrophysics and even had a telescope at his home. Even his co-stars talked about how much Sushant was interested in astrophysics. Moreover, the actor had a piece of land registered under his name. In Bollywood, only Shah Rukh Khan has this honour.

2. Sushant secured 7th rank in AIEEE

Sushant had reportedly cleared over 11 entrance exams and he also secured 7th rank in AIEEE (All India Engineering Entrance Examination).

3. Sushant dropped out of college to become an actor

Sushant was pursuing engineering at the Delhi School of Engineering and the actor dropped out of college after three years to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

4. Sushant was ambidextrous

The Kai Po Che star was ambidextrous, which means, he could write with both his hands!

5. Sushant worked as a background dancer in Dhoom 2

Before starting his acting career, Sushant worked as a background dancer in Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's film Dhoom 2. He was also a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai's 2006 Common Wealth Games performance.

