On Shweta Bachchan's 'Earned Rs 3000 A Month As Teacher', Internet Says 'Can't Relate' | See Tweets

SHWETA Bachchan, daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently recollected her early-year memories of working as a kindergarten teacher during the initial years of her career when she was paid only Rs 3,000 per month. Shweta Bachchan further revealed that she used to borrow money from her brother Abhishek Bachchan to buy food.

Talking with her daughter Navya Nanda in her podcast 'What The Hell Navya', Shweta said that she faced financial issues during the start of her career but asserted that she dealt with them greatly.

"I was borrowing money from brother Abhishek Bachchan not just in college but in school also...for buying food. When you are in boarding school, food is the number one commodity you can't live without," Shweta Bachchan said.

"I was never educated on all this. Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3000 a month. I put it in a bank," she further said.

The columnist and entrepreneur also revealed her lack of knowledge in the segment of finance, where she admitted to having a bad relationship with money. Shweta Bachchan also praised Navya for managing her daily expenses in a Microsoft Excel Sheet.

However, she has been heavily trolled by the netizens for her sob story as the social media harshly speculated on her lavish lifestyle, where many took a dig at her net worth. One user quoted, "she's so brave for this. I wouldn't have survived on 3000rs while living in my parents'300cr bunglow."

she's so brave for this. I wouldn't have survived on 3000rs while living in my parents' 300cr bungalow https://t.co/4h46ZoDO69 — average thumri enjoyer enjoyer (@clayyytonbigsby) November 6, 2022

The firstborn of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan married Businessman Nikhil Nanda, owner of Escorts Group, and moved to Delhi in 1997. Nikhil Nanda is the son of Hindi film actor-producer Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda and father Rajan Nanda. Shweta and Nikhil have two children together, daughter Navya and son Agastya.