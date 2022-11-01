On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' To Re-Release In Theatres | Deets Inside

SHAH RUKH KHAN's birthday is no lesser than a festival in the film industry and his fans have already started the celebration for the actor's special day. Shah Rukh has starred in many memorable and superhit films and but 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' holds a special place in the audience's heart. On SRK's 57th birthday (November 2), 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will be re-released in theatres.

DDLJ is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and the production house officially announced the news on social media. "Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen. Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November 2022 only in Indian Theatres", the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' also starred Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and Anupam Kher among others.

The film went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

The comment section has been showered with unconditional love for the actor. "Eagerly waiting for SRK's birthday so that I can watch DDLJ on the big screen," a social media user commented. "Can't keep calm. SRK rocks," another one wrote.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his action-spy film Pathaan. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film. It has been reported that the Pathaan teaser will release on November 2, 2022, on SRK's birthday.

He recently wrapped up schedule shooting for Jawaan, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The Swades actor was last seen in Brahmastra as Vanar Astra and impressed the audience with his cameo role. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Shah Rukh will be seen in Tiger 3 as well in a cameo role and will reprise his role from Pathaan.

(With ANI inputs)