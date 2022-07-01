On RK Tapes, Ranbir Kapoor Says He Wanted To Become Like Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor rules millions of hearts and the reason is his number of unconventional roles in his career. The actor has impressed his audience with a variety of roles in different films including Tamasha, Barfi, and Rocket Singh. Ranbir, who is always very secretive about his life, has now been talking about several topics on YRF's candid video series titled ‘RK Tapes’. In the series's third episode, the Barfi actor talked about his favourite Hindi film heroes and how he has learned a lot from them.

During the episode, Ranbir revealed that he wanted to become an actor like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. He also said that he misses getting from fans as these actors got. “I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. When I grew up, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan! Finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor," says Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at the video here:

Further, the actor can be seen saying, "Main Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, jawan hua, tab Shah Rukh Khan banna tha, aur finally Ranbir Kapoor banna pada (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan, when I became an adult, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan, but finally I had to become Ranbir Kapoor)."

The video also included pictures of him meeting the Big B. Ranbir added, "Growing up, Hindi film heroes had become the heroes of my life. Everything I did, how I dressed, and how I spoke, was subconsciously inspired by my heroes. But, strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn't choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me. But, when I look back at the 12-year-old Hindi film-obsessed Ranbir, I feel like uska sapna abhi bhi adhoora hai (his dream is still incomplete)."

Later, footage of SRK was played where he can be seen greeting a large crowd from his house. On this Ranbir says, "Isiliye to aajtak kisi ne na taali maari, na seeti (That's why nobody ever clapped or whistled for me)."

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front the actor is set to enthrall his audience with his back-to-back films. The much-anticipated film of Ranbir is Brahmastra, the movie also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and other mega stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Other than that, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal alongside Puspha fame Rashmika Mandanna. Also, the actor will be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt.