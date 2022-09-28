On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, Wife Alia Bhatt Shares Cutest 'Happy 40' Post

Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older to celebrate his 40th birthday on Wednesday, September 28. The actor on his special day received b-day wishes from his friends and family. Now, his wife Alia Bhatt has posted an adorable picture of the birthday boy to wish him a 'Happy 40'.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alia shared a picture, where she can be seen holding a polaroid of Ranbir. She captioned the post, "Happy 40 Baby". In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing in a white shirt infront of the decorated wall that reads, "Cheers to forty years".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Soon after, Alia shared her 'cute' wish for Ranbir, the post comments section exploded with friends and family reacting to the same. Neetu Kapoor dropped heart and love-struck emoticons while other fans also commented and dropped hearts in emojis.

Neetu Kapoor also wished her son with a cute picture and called the actor her "Shakti Astra". She wrote, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend" Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday with friends and family at his house party.

Ranbir's 40th bash was attended by Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, mom Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and others.

Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt in April 2022 and is all set to embrace fatherhood soon. A few months later in June, Alia announced the pregnancy on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Our baby ..... coming soon," followed by a heart emoticon.

On the work front, RK is making a buzz with his latest release Brahmastra. The blockbuster film by Ayan Mukerji also features Alia bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Next, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.