On National Doctor's Day, Ayushmann Khurrana Unveils New Look From 'Doctor G'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has always taken a challenging role in his career and his roles are able to connect with the audience. He has proved his versatility as an actor with his movie choices. Now, the actor is back again with another different and challenging film 'Doctor G'.

Announcing the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "G se Gynecologist, G se Gupta, That’s our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junglee Pictures (@jungleepictures)

Last year, Ayushmann shared the first look from Doctor G, when he started shooting for the film. He wrote, "Doctor G taiyaar ho kar nikale hain. Ab hogi shooting. #DoctorGFirstLook".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The movie also stars Rakul Preet. Last year, Ayushmann shared a picture with Rakul and the duo can be seen wearing a doctor's coat. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Apart from Ayushmann and Rakul, the movie also stars Shefali Shah. Doctor G is a comedy-drama film in which Ayushmann will be a gynaecologist. It has been co-written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. The star cast was in Prayagraj to shoot for this film. Doctor G was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in June 2022 but got delayed. However, the new official release date has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He will star in An Action Hero, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer. Rakul was last seen in Attack and Runway 34 and will star in Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Shefali Shah will star in Darlings, along with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma.