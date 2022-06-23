'On My Last Leg': Hollywood Star Brad Pitt Hints At Retirement From Films

Hollywood's megastar Brad Pitt has been people's favourite and enthralled his audience for over 30 years now. People always love to watch Brad on the big screens. However, now a major disappointment has hit the actor's fan base as Brad revealed that he is contemplating on getting retired from films. During an interview, the actor revealed that he is in his 'last leg' of his career and noticed a difference in his perception after the pandemic hit the world. The news has sent all his fans into a tizzy with his latest interview. However, the actor has not revealed when he plans to take retirement.

“I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that? I’m one of those creatures that speak through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way,” Brad told GQ magazine.

“Music fills me with so much joy. I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy,” he added.

Earlier this year in March, the actor won his Oscar for acting – for the best-supporting actor – for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth. Back in 2014, the actor bagged an Oscar as a producer for the film '12 Years a Slave'.

Meanwhile, on Brad's work front, the actor is set to captivate his audience with his high-octane blockbuster Bullet Train. The film is set to hit the big screen on August 5. Back on March 2, the first official trailer of Bullet Train trailer which introduced the main characters and the setting.