New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday to Anupam Kher! Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67 years of birth today, March 7, 2022. The veteran actor is known for his impactful performances on the silver screen over the years. Also, apart from his work, Anupam Kher many a time make headlines for his social media posts. Anupam Kher enjoys a massive fan following (4.8m) on Instagram and it wouldn't be wrong to term his Instagram posts as interesting as him.

On his 67th birthday, Anupam Kher shared two photos of him and wrote, "Happy birthday to me! 😊Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He further wrote, "37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself."

"I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! 🙏💪 #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe," added Anupam Kher.

As soon as Anupam Kher's chiseled body made to Instagram, the veteran actor’s friends, family, and colleagues took to the comment section of Anupam’s post to congratulate him on his birthday and laud his physical transformation.

Hrithik Roshan lauded Anupam’s amazing transformation by writing, “Amazing. happy birthday !!”

Sikander Kher too sent birthday greetings to his dad in the comments. He wrote, “Happy birthday dad.”

On the work front, Kher will be next seen in The Kashmir Files, which has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film will hit theatres on March 11, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh