On Mother Mona Shourie's Birth Anniversary, Arjun Kapoor Shares A Letter From 1997 Which He Penned For Her

B-town actor Arjun Kapoor marked his mother Mona Kapoor's birth anniversary with an emotional post on his social media space. The 2 States actor shared a picture of a letter that he wrote for his mother over 25 years before.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and dropped a letter, whichr read, "Mother. What is a mother, Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold, more soft than a petal of a flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, more lovable than myself. (OH) mother don't ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like RS 1,00,00,000 and much more. Your son, Arjun Kapoor. Keep Smiling."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Stating that he was running out of pictures, Arjun wrote in the caption, "I’m running out of pictures now Maa. I’ve run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I’ve run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me, that’s why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya…

Happy Birthday to my everything."

Reacting to the actor's hearfelt post dedicated to his mother Mona Kapoor, many celebs like Huma Qureshi, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and more dropped hearts.

It is pertinent to note that Arjun Kapoor is Mona Shourie and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's son. Mona died after a prolonged battle with cancer in 2012.