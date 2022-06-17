New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra often shares some beautiful pictures with her family on social media. Now, on the occasion of her mother's birthday, the actress has shared an adorable picture with her mother Madhu and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and wished her mother on her special day.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra".

In the picture, we can see Priyanka happily smiling looking at her daughter Malti, while her mother is holding Malti and can be seen smiling towards the camera.

Priyanka's husband and pop-star Nick Jonas also wished his mother-in-law on her special day. He shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @drmadhuakhourichopra".

Priyanka revealed that her daughter was in NICU for more than 100 days. Sharing her journey, Priyanka wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Citadel and It's All Coming Back To Me. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav