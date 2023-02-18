On Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn Shares Glimpses Of Filming Maha Aarti Sequence From 'Bholaa'

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated movie Bholaa. The actor has been frequently sharing updates regarding Bholaa since Day 1 on his social media space. On Saturday, which also marks the auspicious day of 'Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of him shooting for the respective movie at Ganga Ghat.

The pictures saw him standing infront of Shivling as he pours water and seeks blessings of Lord Shiva along with priests doing Ganga aarti. The Singham star donned a white-coloured dhoti, as evident from the pics. Ajay even penned a heartfelt note, stating that he felt spiritual energy at Ganga Ghat while filming Maha Aarti sequence for Bholaa.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated."

"The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘, I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it… हर हर महादेव!" Ajay further added.

Bholaa will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. The movie will star Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu as a police officer. Apart from the duo, the lead antagonists of Bholaa are Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, and Deepak Dobriyal.

Earlier, the makers shared the much-awaited teaser of the forthcoming movie featuring Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, the Singham actor captioned it, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... #BholaaTeaser2 Out Now." Watch the teaser here: