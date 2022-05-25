New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar turned a year older to celebrate his 50th birthday on May 25th. The director-producer on his bday eve hosted a big party which was attended by his close pal Farah Khan and other celebs. Farah, who is Karan's one of the close friend took Instagram to wish KJo on his Golden jubilee year. She shared a hilarious video and in the funniest way asked Karan to come out of the closet!

In the video, Farah can be seen standing in Karan Johar's huge walk-in closet filled with designer apparel. As the video starts, Farah gives fans a tour of Karan's closet claiming it is huge. "Oh my god! We are in Karan Johar’s wardrobe and look who is in the closet!" Farah said and turned her camera towards Karan. Then, Karan asked Farah to come into a closet and then responded, “Do you want to come out of your closet?" To this, Karan, indirectly referring to his s*xual orientation, replied, “Been there, done that."

Sharing the humourous video, Farah wrote on Instagram: “Happy 50th to @karanjohar… most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have. PS- apologies for the number of times I said ‘Oh My God’.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Earlier, Karan had talked about his s*xual orientation and said, "I have never expressed my sexual orientation in those many words. I have insinuated a lot and have said what I wanted to say in my book. I will never say that I am embarrassed or ashamed to say it. I am very proud of who I am and who I will always be."

Meanwhile, talking about Karan Johar's birthday, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director will be hosting a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios on the special occasion. It is also reported that many of his industry and close friends will be attending his birthday bash.

Talking about Karan's work front, Karan Johar after a long time is making comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Also, his production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

Posted By: Ashita Singh