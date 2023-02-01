On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, Subhash Ghai Announces Collaboration With The Actor After 22 Years | See Here

Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai's collaboration is considered iconic by their fans as the duo gave blockbusters like Hero and Yaadein. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to work with Jackie Shroff once again on a new project and the filmmaker announced the film on the latter's birthday.

Announcing the film, Subhash Ghai wrote, "Once a HERO -always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001. now comes in 2023 as a heartwarming super HERO on big screen film being produced by ⁦‪@MuktaArtsLtd‬⁩ on our script never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ⁦‪@bindasbhidu."

On the work front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baap, along with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty. Announcing the film, he wrote, "#BaapOfAllFilms Shoot dhamaal dosti bemisaal."

Jackie Shroff was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', along with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.