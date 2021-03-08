New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Indian skipper Virat Kohli never leaves a chance to bowl us over. From hitting sixes to penning a heartfelt note for the special women in his life, he never forgets to take care of the little things. Recently, the cricketer shared a picture of his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of International Women's Day. Not only this, but he also penned a powerful note in which he paid a tribute to his wife. In the beautiful note, he talked about the beautiful experience of watching his daughter's birth, and he appreciated the beautiful woman in his life, Anushka Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Virat shared a photo in which Anushka held Vamika in her arms and the little girl placed her hand on her mother's cheek. There is no denying that the picture is super cute, and Virat has surely blessed the feed of the netizens.

Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat added a caption to the photo that just won everyone's heart. He wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world (sic)."

The power-couple Virat and Anushka were blessed with their first child on January 11. Anushka gave birth to Vamika at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Shortly after the birth of their newborn, the celebrity couple made a special request to the shutterbugs to not click any picture of their daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Last month, the PK actress herself shared the first picture of her daughter on the photo-sharing platform. She added a caption to it, that read, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy (sic)."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma