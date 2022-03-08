New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the world is celebrating womanhood on March 7, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has called for #BreakTheBias on the occasion of International Women's Day by unveiling the new poster of her upcoming film 'ShabaashMithu'. Shabaash Mithu is a biopic based on Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.

Taking to Instagram on Women's Day, Taapsee Pannu shared the poster and wrote, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias. #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."

In newly unveiled poster of 'Sabaash Mithu', Taapsee can be seen donning Indian cricket team's jersey with Mithali written on back and holding a bat, helmet in each of her hands. She faces her back towards the camera . Take a look at the poster, here:

On the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday last year the film 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu was announced. Talented actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen in the movie in a pivotal role.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee is riding high on success for her latest release Loop Lapeta with Tahi Raj Bhasin. Also, Taapsee has an interesting slate of upcoming films like 'Dobaaraa', 'Mishan Impossible' and her debut production 'Blurr'.

