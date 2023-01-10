Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Actor Opens Up About 'Biggest Life Earnings, North Vs South Debate'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday on January 10, 2023. Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for the Bang Bang actor on social media. Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Roshan opened up about his biggest life earnings.

Hrithik said, "That peace is not the pinnacle that one should aspire to reach, it is not high up there at the top of the pyramid which we hope to reach someday after all the work is done. Or hope to reach it at the end of the day’s work. It is in fact the very base and foundation of everything and every action in every moment. We need to start at peace. The very state of being at the beginning should be peace. That’s the practice now."

The War actor further opened up about the North Vs South debate that has taken the Bollywood industry by storm. "I have always seen myself be a part of the Indian film industry, which is a part of the larger global community striving to entertain. I’d take no part in any debate that says otherwise," said Roshan.

When asked if he has any plans for today, Hrithik went on to state that he used to see it as a fun day but somewhere along the way 'it started becoming a chore, a duty, must celebrate, must party, birthdays came with a slight sense of discomfort'. He continued, "today I see it as an opportunity to spend time doing things that would fulfill me. I may still do the exact same things, but now it’s out of my own desire and sense of fulfillment rather than a self-imposed mandate."

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. Fighter will mark India's first aerial action film which will see Deepika and Hrithik sharing the screen space for the first time. Fighter will be broadcast globally and promises to be made with cutting-edge technology. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.