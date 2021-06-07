Sonali posted ‘Before’ and ‘After’ treatment pictures on her social media handles. The actress-turned-author wrote that she feels rather surreal that the difficult time in her life has passed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl reflected on her fight with Cancer on Sunday and marked Cancer Survivor’s Day. The ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress had announced in 2018 that she was diagnosed with “high-grade cancer”. The actress then went through an extensive five-month-long treatment in New York following which she reportedly managed to recover through the most critical phase of her health condition.

Sonali posted ‘Before’ and ‘After’ treatment pictures on her social media handles. The actress-turned-author wrote that she feels rather surreal that the difficult time in her life has passed.

“How time flies… today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it… You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it… so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay,” read her post.

...The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine 🌈☀️♥️#CancerSurvivorsDay

(2/2) — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 6, 2021

‘Not a survivor but a conqueror,’ Netizens hail Sonali’s fight against cancer

“Your positivity plus support of your husband and son helped you immensely- May God Bless you - most of the diseases are controlled by mind and so you have to master your mind,” a Twitter user wrote.

Your positivity plus support of your husband and son helped you immensely- May God Bless you - most of the diseases are controlled by mind and so you have to master your mind — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) June 6, 2021

"True. You have fought and you see the results. I would call you "The Fighter". Loads of Love to you. Stay healthy," quipped another.

“Not a survivor but a conquerer,” wrote the third user on the microblogging site.

Not a survivor but a conquerer 🧡 — 👩🏻‍🏫 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@asha_ny) June 6, 2021

Entertainment World comes out to hail Sonali’s fight against Cancer

The actress also published her cancer awareness post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Expressing its heartfelt support to Sonali’s fight against Cancer, Mumbai’s entertainment world – Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Sikandar Kher, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and others – filled the comment section of Sonali’s Instagram post with red heart emojis.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma