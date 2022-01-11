New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is creating havoc in the nation, with thousands of people testing positive for the virus. The Omicron has also spread its wings in the Indian entertainment industry and a new celeb to add to the list is Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The interior designer recently took to her social media handle to inform her followers that she has tested positive for COVID's new variant Omicron. She further asked everyone to stay safe and take care as the virus is 'contagious'.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a bright mirror selfie donning gym wear and wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou 😷🤞🏻🤒🤒"

Meanwhile, on Monday, Khan dropped an adorable post wishing Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday. Calling 'best dad ever', she shared an adorable video on her Instagram, featuring some priceless moments and never-seen-before pics of the actor with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hours after Hrithik dropped a heartfelt reply to Sussanne's post, he commented, "Too sweet. Thanks Sussanne."

Earlier the day, Producer Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor was also reported to have tested COVID-19 positive. As per a report in ETimes, after Khushi tested positive, Boney and Janhvi have also quarantined themselves at home.

Yesterday, Janhvi had taken to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself. In one of the pic, she can be seen checking her temperature by a thermometer while in another, she lied on the bed with sister Khushi. She captioned the post, "that time of year again."

