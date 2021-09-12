Shah Rukh Khan is having a FOMO after knowing that his colleagues Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and others have expanded their horizon to OTT platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is not just known in India but is a very popular face across the world. The superstar has given many hits to Hindi cinema, but something seems missing. The actor is having a FOMO after knowing that his colleagues Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and others have expanded their horizon to OTT platforms. Yes, you read that right, in a recent video shared by Disney+Hostar, SRK fears if his fans will leave him for other superstars coming on the OTT platform.

In the video, SRK is seen greeting his fans from Mannat while actor Rajesh Jais standing beside him looks a bit worried. Superstar says, "Dekha itne saare fans aate hai kabhi kisi ke ghar ke bahar?" To this, Rajesh replied, "Nahi sir ab tak toh nahi dekha. Par aage ka kuch keh nahi sakte"

On hearing this, Shah Rukh asks Rajesh to elaborate, to which he replied, "Baki sab stars ke Disney+ Hotstar pe shows aur movies aa rahe hai na". Further enquiring who all are coming, Rajesh named few actors, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Worried SRK, asks again, "Sab hai kya?", to this, Rajesh said, "Matlab sab toh nahi hai". With a glimmer of hope, SRK again asks who is left, to which Rajesh said, "Sir, aap" This conversation leaves Shah Rukh Khan worried, and with a heavy heart, he waves to fans.

This video has dropped a major hint at Shah Rukh Khan's OTT debut with Disney+Hotstar. Sharing the video on Instagram, SRK captioned it as, "Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…#SiwaySRK."

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ranveer Singh also took to their respective social media handles and captioned it as "BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI??" while Karan wrote that now he has seen everything.

As soon as this video was shared, fans bombarded the comment section and wrote that they are eagerly waiting for their King Khan. One of the users wrote, "Something is cooking 🤠🤠 yaaayyy🥳🥳" Another wrote, "King! 👑 miss him so much!"

Meanwhile, King Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee's untitled film, co-starring Nayanthara.

