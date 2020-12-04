Om: The Battle Within is helmed by Kapil Verma and is co-produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, check out the first look.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer OM: The Battle Within is out with its first look poster and netizens are going gaga over it. In the first look, Aditya is totally nailing the feisty look as he is seen with guns and looks like he is all set to win the battle.

Taking to Instagram, Aashiqui 2 actor shared the poster and wrote, "A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within Arriving this #Summer2021.' In the first look, Aditya was seen donning a bulletproof vest with ammunition around his waist and he is holding a gun in his hand. Aditya is giving a feisty look and looks like he is going to kill a ton of enemies and is set to win the battle.

In the film, Sanjana Sanghi will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Om - The Battle Within is all set to release by the second half of 2021.

Ahmed Khan said while talking about Sanjana in the film, "In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character what she plays is of a young girl who handles great responsibilities and she is perfectly suited for it."

The shooting of the film began on Thursday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi both of them shared updates on the photo-sharing platform and they wrote, "Our beautiful journey begins! Day 1 with the best, Aditya. Most stoked for my next action-thriller," wrote Sanjana. On Aditya's post, his Malang co-star Anil Kapoor dropped in to give him a shout-out: "Congratulations my friend ... action... action... action for you."

The film is helmed by Kapil Verma and is co-produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

