Om Shanti Om To Re-Release In Theaters: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Fans Can't Keep Calm

Shah rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2007 starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ is all set to be re-released in cinemas on November 17. Marking the debut film of superstar Deepika Padukon, the actress recently completed her 15 years in the Bollywood industry. ‘Om Shanti On’, was a massive hit at the box office upon its initial release on November 9, 2007.

Directed by Farah Khan, ‘Om Shanti’ will be released in over 20 cities across India including Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Patna. According to several media sources, the initial idea to re-release the film came from Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest-known fan club titled, ‘SRK Universe.’ Earlier the same was done with SRK’s one of the most iconic films, Yash Chopra’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, where the film counted Rs 25 lakh at the box office after years of release.

‘Om Shanti Om’ is mainly a romantic drama that portrays Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Om’ a struggling actor, whereas Deepika grabs the role as ‘Shantipriya’ essaying the role of a successful married actress. The film also portrays Arjun Rampal as the villain, Shreyas Talpade as SRK’s brother and Kirron Kher as SRK’s mother. The plot mainly revolves around these characters, the struggle of lost love and revenge.

if not for anything else om shanti om deserves all the praise it gets for the most accurate portrayal till date of what it felt like to experience deepika padukone on screen for the first time 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/k91B1Kal0e — nadia (@irrfankhans) November 9, 2022

The news about the re-release of ‘Om Shanti Om’ invigorated the fans of both actors, where fans are eager to see the stars again on the big screen by sharing the bond that was first seen 15 years ago. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share a close bond as the actors were then seen in many films including ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year.’ The hit duo will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller ‘Pathan’, set to release in January 2023.