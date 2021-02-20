Om Prakash was quite fascinated with music, theatre and films since he was young. At the age of 12, he started taking lessons in classical music and was recognised as a master in no time.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Many yesteryear actors have left their impression in viewers mind with their prolific performances in the film, among all was Om Prakash. Well, the name must not have ring the bell, however, his image must have reminded you of his several hit films such as Chupke Chupke, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Padosan, Namak Halaal, among others. He was the heart of the Indian film industry in the 60s-70s and ruled the industry for 30 years. However, not many must be knowing how he embarked on his debut film.

Om Prakash was quite fascinated with music, theatre and films since he was young. At the age of 12, he started taking lessons in classical music and was recognised as a master in no time. He also took part in several plays, in one of the famous play by Dewan Mandir Natak Samaj Jammu, he essayed the role of Kamla.

It was only in 1944, his career took a turn when he bagged his first film. Well, it was quite incidental, Om Prakash was spotted by a well-known filmmaker Dalsukh Pancholi, during a wedding event. He gave him an offer and called him to Lahore to his office, where he offered him the film Daasi, and with this, he made his debut in the entertainment world.

Better known for his comic roles, Om Prakash, was one of the finest actors of Bollywood. He has given more than 300 films to the industry such as Sharaabi, Dil Daulat Duniya, Gol Maal, Howrah Bridge, Aa Gale Lag Jaa and Buddha Mil among others. Not just this, he has also produced several films including, Gateway of India (1957), Sanjog (1961) and Jahan Ara (1964) among others.

However, in 1998, he suffered a massive heart attack at his home. While his family rushed him to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, he suffered another heart attack and slipped into a coma, from which he never recovered. On February 21, the actor said alvida to hi near and dear one, putting a full stop to his 30-year long career.

