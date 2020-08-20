In 2018, Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures went viral in which they were seen hugging and getting close.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to take over the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, observing that an "impartial probe was the need of the hour".

"Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died before his full potential could be realised," a bench of Justice of Hrishikesh Roy said while hearing a plea filed by Sushan't girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her from Patna to Mumbai.

Now, an old video of the actress is going viral from the promotional event of her film Jalebi. The actress along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt talks about how their definition of love has changed.

While the actress speaks to the interviewer, Mahesh Bhatt can be seen holding her hand tightly. The 71-year-old film director even puts his head on the actress’ shoulder for a few seconds.

The video has sparked a fresh round of outrage on social media, with Sushant’s fans slamming Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt.

In 2018, Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures went viral in which they were seen hugging and getting close. The photos sparked controversy and were shared by Rhea herself on Bhatt's 70th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you."

Earlier, another video of Rhea went viral in which she shared about what all she wanted to buy in future. She said she wanted to own an island, a hotel and a private jet.

Rhea is at the centre of the radar of probe agencies involved in the investigation of the case. A month after Sushant’s death, his father lodged a police complaint against Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating Sushant financially and harassing him mentally, driving him to end his life.

Following the top court's order on Wednesday, Rhea's lawyer said that "truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case", adding that the actress will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she herself had demanded such a probe in the death of her live-in partner.

The actress has been summoned twice by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. ED had also seized the actress, her brother and her father's mobile phones and other gadgets to investigate the calls and messages sent to the late actor.

