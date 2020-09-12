In the video, Kangana said she ran away from the home as a teen and became a drug addict in the film industry.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after Kangana Ranaut claimed that 99 per cent of the film industry has been exposed to drugs, an old video of the actor admitting she was once a drug addict herself, has gone viral. The video, which was posted on Kangana’s official Instagram handle in March, has resurfaced at a time when there have been mounting allegations of drug abuse against Bollywood celebrities.

“A couple of years after I ran away from my house, I had become a film star and also a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life; I fell into the hands of such people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am,” she said in the video. Watch the video here:

The video has resurfaced days after actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau over drugs-related charges in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. However, she had claimed that Sushant consumed marijuana.

With the court denying bail to Rhea, the actress has reportedly revealed the names of some Bollywood stars who allegedly consume and procure drugs. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 15 Bollywood stars are under the radar of NCB. The report claimed that these people were indulged in the procurement, consumption and peddling of drugs.





