OK Computer has a total of six episodes and is available on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar for VIP subscribers. This series is available in 7 languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, and Kannada.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited science-fiction comedy series, OK Computer was released today i.e. on March 26. The sci-fi comedy series starred stellar actors like Jackie Shroff, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, among others. But, it looks like even with the amazing cast and unique script, the series failed to impress netizens. OK Computer is directed by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar.

The series is a unique combination of science and comedy. OK Computer has come up with the concept of humans working hand in hand and even colliding with Artificial Intelligence. This sci-fi concept sounds interesting, right? Well, it wasn't able to impress the netizens, just the way we thought it would. A large section of the Twitter users were not impressed with the Disney+Hotstar's series. Some users even said that it is a tedious watch, and they got bored just after watching the first episode of it.

One of the users said, "While I hate it, it’s also super funny and makes no sense."

Another user said, "If Anand Gandhi’s OK Computer turns out to be a bad watch for me, I’ll be more disappointed in them for ruining one of the best album’s title."

Yet another wrote, "OK Computer, a sci-fi series from the Anand Gandhi stable, was a nightmare to watch. Absolutely excruciating."

Here, have a look at Twitteratis' reaction after watching OK Computer:

Tried watching #OkComputer couldn't even finish one episode...kuch bhi bakwaas bana dete hey — Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) March 26, 2021

15 minutes into Ok Computer,

this is so absurd yet ridiculously funny! — Team DanRic3 (@ACatCalledPeter) March 26, 2021

Watching Radhika Apte on screen after a long time. #OkComputer — Sim (@iamsimpreet) March 26, 2021

#OkComputer is a tedious watch. Waiting for the reviews to see if the other episodes are worth it. Main toh ek episode mein hi thak gayi, bhaisaab. — Steffi (@Stef_Oli) March 26, 2021

Seeing people in Goa not take a lunch break in #OkComputer is the most sci-fi aspect of the series. — Steffi (@Stef_Oli) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma in an interview with The Indian Express said, "I would love to watch people’s reaction and find out how they feel about it. The biggest victory for us is a show like this is that it is being made in India.”

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte, the series also stars Rasika Dugal in a pivotal role.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma