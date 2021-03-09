OK Computer is directed by Anand Gandhi and is slated to be out on March 26 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, and Jackie Shroff-starrer OK Computer is finally out. From the trailer, it looks like this upcoming Hotstar show is going to take the audience on a murder-mystery ride, where Vijay Varma is set to keep the audience hooked with his investigative skills.

In the trailer, there are robots, flying cars, and a thing that is 'Ajib'. Vijay Varma is seen solving the murder-mystery in the trailer. The 2 minutes 29-second long trailer starts with a voice-over that says, "Bhavishya me aapka swagat hai" (Welcome to the future). The series is set in the year 2031 (the future).

In the next scene, the trailer moves to an accident scene, where Vijay Varma says that it is not an accident but is a murder that is done by a robot. Radhika Apte is heard saying "it is impossible, the three laws of AI prevent any robot from harming a human being."

The trailer is filled with all the suspense and drama, but the show-stealer of the trailer is Jackie Shroff. He is seen in a never seen avatar, who is playing the role of Pushpak Shakur. He also wins us over with his 'Maushi' dialogue that made fans go gaga over it.

In just a few hours of the trailer's release, it has so far garnered 50,216 views, at the time of writing this article. One of the users wrote, "This Hotstar series will create history in OTT platform with of course Jackie Shroff."

Another user wrote, "This looks so interesting."

Yet another wrote, "wah ekdum unique aur kuch dumdar."

The upcoming series, OK Computer is directed by Anand Gandhi and is slated to be out on March 26 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Anand has directed Tumbbad, Ship of Theseus, Helicopter Eela, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma