New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani never fails to impress her Insta family with her charming looks and perfectly toned figure. She keeps treating her fans with her stylish pics, whether she is busy shooting or having a fun time with her pals. So far, the MS Dhoni actress kept her fans drooling over her beach vacay pics in a bikini. However, after a long time, the actress has shared series of images flaunting her stylish look.

Disha, who was shooting for a clothing brand, shared a few glimpses from her upcoming advertisement on her Instagram handle. In the pics, the actress is seen donning red sports bralette paired with pink cargo pants and white sneakers. She partially tied up her hair into a small bun, accessorised her look with a pair of a hoop earrings and minimal makeup. Flaunting her midriff, she twirled as the camera approached.

Lately, Disha Patani posted some scintillating pics on her Instagram handle showing off her chic looks wherein she turned her own stylist and did her makeup and hair. She was seen clad in a brown crop top and leather pants. Keeping her look simple, she paired it with diamond earrings, a neckpiece, rings and a bracelet. She donned natural yet captive makeup. As soon as she dropped the post, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was quick to respond to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's 2014 film Ek Villain. The film is scheduled to release next year on February 11.

