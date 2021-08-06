Nora Fatehi is looking not less than a queen in a beige hand embroidered chikankari sareer work in ivory with zardozi. check out her pics below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi never fails to make stunning style statements with her appearance, whether in off-shoulder dress or ethnic attire. The dancing diva sets the internet ablaze by keeping her fashion game on, and something like this happened recently when she dropped a scintillating post on her Instagram handle.

The Bhuj actress is looking not less than a queen in a beige hand embroidered chikankari sareer work in ivory with zardozi, and to enhance its look it is sealed with a red-golden border. Nora paired the saree with a maroon coloured blouse and accessorised her look with golden jhumkas and a heavily oxidised necklace, handcuffs and rings. She completed her look with medium size red bindi, bold red lips, kohl eyes, rosy blushed cheeks and crimson eye shadow.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Binte dil Misriya mein…"

Nora is looking the epitome of beauty in a saree designed by Anjul Bhandari, who has a clothing label in New Delhi. The actress was styled by fashion stylists Maneka Harisinghani, Chintan Shah and Shubhra Sharma.

This is not the first time the gorgeous dancer is donning six-yard with such grace. Earlier, she was seen in a glittery pink saree and teamed it up with a matching sleeveless bedazzled blouse. She left her tresses open in tousled waves and completed her look with small silver earrings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is going to be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is slated to release just a few days before Independence Day, that is, on August 13 on Disney+Hotstar. Next, she will be seen in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, making a special appearance.

Coming back to her royal traditional ensemble, what are your thoughts? Do let us know!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv