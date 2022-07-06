'Oh My God': Varun Dhawan Proves Janhvi Kapoor Is Janice Of FRIENDS | Watch

Well, US sitcom FRIENDS is very popular across the globe and there is no doubt that each and every character of the show is iconic. Like us, many Bollywood celebs are also fond of the show. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video in which his Bawaal co-star can be seen imitating Friends’ Janice.

The video begins with Janhvi imitating Janice’s laughter. She then says, “Oh my God, Chandler Bing." “@janhvikapoor Aka Janice (sic),” the caption on Varun’s video reads.

For the unversed, Margaret Wheeler played the role of Janice who was Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) girlfriend and for known for her different 'Oh My God' and her laugh.

Take a look at the video here:





Soon after, Varun posted the video, many fans started sharing the same and commenting on it. While some think Janhvi completely ‘nailed it’, others call it sheer ‘overacting’. “Same like a Janice good job," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “She sounds like Janice gave birth to a goat."

Earlier today, taking to Instagram, the 'Roohi' actor shared an adorable picture of the 'Bawaal' couple, to which she captioned, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in an all-white outfit, as they struck a cute pose on a riverside.

After completing the Amsterdam schedule of the film, makers are now headed towards Poland for the next schedule. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Bawaal' is a social-drama film, which marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi with the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actor started shooting for 'Bawaal' in April 2022 in Lucknow, post that the team left for the Netherlands to shoot another schedule. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', which will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.