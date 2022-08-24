'Oh My God': Alia Bhatt Reveals How Co-Star Gal Gadot Reacted To Her Pregnancy

New-Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt who will be making her Hollywood debut very soon with the film Heart Of Stone revealed how her co-star Gal Gadot reacted to her pregnancy news when she first announced it to her. Alia had wrapped the shoot of the film in July.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia Bhatt opened up and said that when she called up the Hollywood star Gal and told her that she was pregnant and coming to shoot for their first film together, Gal reacted in excitement and said, "That's gonna be amazing." Gal's husband Jaron Varsano also reacted to the news and called it "a good omen."

Alia said, "They were accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience."

She added, "In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, 'I'm pregnant and I am coming', she was like, 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband Jaron was with her and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go well, its lovely for the movie'. They were so lovely so supportive," added Alia.

Earlier, Alia took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of ‘Heart of Stone’ and penned a heartfelt note to her co-stars. "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I’m coming home babyyyyyy," she captioned her post.

On the work front apart from Heat Of Stone, Alia recently saw the release of her film Darlings and next she will be seen in much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra will hit silver screens on September 9.