New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV star Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are blessed with a baby boy. They welcomed their bundle of joy on February 9. Sharing the merry news Rohit took to his social media handle and announced the arrival of the baby in his own quirky way.

Taking to his Instagram handle he shared an adorable maternity shoot pic of Anita and captioned it as, "Oh Boy!" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

As soon as he dropped the post, everyone including their celeb friends flooded his comment section with congratulatory wishes. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Anita and rohit..so so so happy for u guys". Sameera Reddy wrote, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! congratulations"

Not just this, Rohit also shared a selfie with Anita from the hospital room. In the pic, the new parents can be seen holding hands and sharing smiles as they look into each other's eyes. He captioned the image as, "Love you, baby. Most beautiful moments ever."

Ekta Kapoor and Mushtaq Sheikh, who were also present during the delivery shared heart warning selfie from inside the hospital. Ekta captioned the selfie as, "Boy! I'm also a parent"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Ekta Kapoor is a close friend of Anita and Rohit. She treated the couple with a lavish baby shower in Mumbai in December. The baby shower was attended by all her TV friends to name the few Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani among others.

The 39-year-old actress who got married to Rohit in 2013, announced the pregnancy last year with an adorable Insta post. Anita Hassanandani has set the perfect example for all the ladies out there that one can plan a family even after turning 30.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv