New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande took the wedding vows with her fiancé Vicky Jain on December 14. The actress tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend in a grand ceremony and treated her fans by sharing stunning pictures. Ankita shared a bunch of different pictures from her wedding festivities, and the fans cannot stop adoring them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a set of official photos from her wedding and wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!". Both the bride and groom wore outfits by Manish Malhotra on their wedding day and looked absolutely stunning. While Ankita chose a gorgeous gold bridal lehenga, Vicky Jain opted for an ivory sherwani.

The post has so far garnered above 4 lakh likes and more than 4 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, colleagues from the TV fraternity such as Kushal Tandon, Mouni Roy, and others have also congratulated the couple.

Take a look at Ankita’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating for the last 3 years now and tied the knot in the presence of family and friends, including actresses Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit, Amruta Khanvilkar, who shared a glimpse of the wedding.

Ankita also posted pictures from her Sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. In the pictures, Ankita and Vicky are wearing Shantanu and Nikhil designs. The actress captioned the post as "Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale."

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

On the work front, Ankita is popularly known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta. The show also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen