New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar finally made their first appearance as Husband and Wife on Monday, Feb 21st after officially registering for their wedding. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who tied the knot on February 19th in an intimate ceremony made their first their first appearance and distributed sweets among the paps.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar looked much in love and happy. They opted to match their outfit shades as Farhan looked handsome in a gold-toned traditional outfit while Shibani looked elegant in an embroidered beige-colored saree.

The couple invited the paps and cameramen inside their house and posed for their first official photos as husband and wife.

Take a look at the pictures of Farhan and Shibani here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the nuptial knot in presence of their close friends and family members at Khandala Farmhouse on Saturday. The duo met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That and started dating shortly after that.

The hush-hush wedding of Farhan and Shibani was a starry affair as Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, and mother Pinkie Roshan, and others attended the ceremony.

Ditching the traditional way of the wedding, Farhan and Shibani got married by exchanging vows with each other. Shibani on her wedding day had ditched the traditional Indian attire and opted for a red colored shoulderless mermaid fit along with a matching red veil, while Akhtar opted for a black Tuxedo on his big day.

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani dated for quite a few years. Farhan was married to celebrity Hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and has two children. However, the couple parted ways in 2017 and are now co-parents to Shakya and Akira.

